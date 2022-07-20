English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inventory data

    Brent Crude prices for September fell $1.06, or 0.9%, to $106.29 a barrel by 0946 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped $1.09, or 1%, to $103.13 per barrel. The WTI contract will expire on July 20.

    Reuters
    July 20, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

    Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on July 20, under pressure from global central bank efforts to limit inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as fuel demand weakens.

    Brent Crude prices for September fell $1.06, or 0.9%, to $106.29 a barrel by 0946 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped $1.09, or 1%, to $103.13 per barrel. The WTI contract will expire on July 20.

    The more active September WTI contract was at $99.64 a barrel, down $1.10.

    Oil prices whipsawed in the previous session, caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears caused by Western sanctions on Russia and expectations of economic weakness and reduced demand as central bankers indicated they will raise interest rates to combat inflation.

    On July 15, open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange futures fell to its lowest since September 2015 as concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep raising U.S. interest rates led investors to cut their exposure to risky assets.

    Close

    Related stories

    "People have been switching out of Delta 1 products just being long the futures or long via the index into options because of the sharp pullback," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

    Adding to bearish sentiment, crude stocks in the United States rose by about 1.9 million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was close to the forecast for a rise of 1.4 million barrels in a Reuters poll.

    Official weekly crude and fuel inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected on Wednesday at 1530 GMT and traders are watching out for implied demand. [EIA/S]

    Analysts, however, expect oil prices to continue to see support from supply tightness, even as U.S. shale oil production expands at a modest pace.

    "With little room for OPEC+ to increase production, the oil market will struggle to balance out in the coming months, thereby propping up prices," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

    Limited supplies have kept Brent above $105/bbl and prompt Brent inter-month spreads in wide backwardation at about $4.40 a barrel. Front-month prices are higher than those in future months in a backwardated market.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Brent crude #oil #United States #world
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.