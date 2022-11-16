 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices settle higher on Druzhba oil pipeline disruption

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST

Oil prices rose on Tuesday and settled higher after news that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline has been temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents to settle at $93.86 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.05 to $86.92.

Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft has been notified by Ukraine of the pipeline disruption, the RIA news agency quoted Transneft as saying on Tuesday.

The United States said it was investigating unconfirmed reports that stray Russian missiles caused an explosion that killed two people in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

A European Union ban on seaborne Russian crude, set to start on Dec. 5, means that 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) must be replaced, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

"When you look at what we saw from the IEA about global oil inventories, that should be very bullish," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.