App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices set for weekly fall as US-China trade tensions weigh

Brent crude oil was up 29 cents at $70.68 a barrel by 1356 GMT, having touched a peak of $71.23.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices edged up on Friday but were still set to fall over the week, as support due to supply concerns was countered by trade tensions stoked by a US move to hike tariffs on Chinese goods.

Brent crude oil was up 29 cents at $70.68 a barrel by 1356 GMT, having touched a peak of $71.23.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 13 cents at $61.83, having earlier hit $62.49.

Both contracts were on track for weekly losses.

related news

The United States escalated its tariff war with China on Friday by increasing levies to 25% for $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Talks were to continue on Friday.

Trump ordered the tariff increase, saying China "broke the deal" by reneging on previous commitments. He said he would start "paperwork" for 25% duties on a further $325 billion of Chinese imports, saying he was in no rush for a deal.

Tighter supplies amid continuing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela provided some support.

Growing trade between the world's two largest oil consumers could affect oil demand. The United States and China together accounted for 34% of global oil consumption in the first quarter of 2019, data from the International Energy Agency shows.

While trade war concerns have weighed on prices this week, "the spreads clearly point towards a tight market", ING bank said.

The July Brent crude contract was trading at nearly $1 a barrel above the August contract in a market structure known as backwardation.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers last year.

It initially allowed Tehran's biggest buyers to continue purchasing oil via waivers for another six months, but those exemptions ended at the beginning of May, with Washington seeking to cut Iran's oil exports to zero.

Efforts by OPEC to crimp supply to reduce global inventories have also supported prices.

Markets have been buoyed further by expectations that oil demand will rise in 2019. The US Energy Information Administration expects global appetite for oil to rise by 1.4 million barrels per day this year.

 
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK: With 4 wickets down, will Pant come to ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

SBI Sold Electoral Bonds Worth Rs 3,622 crore in March & April, Shows ...

Gunfight Between ULFA(I), Security Forces Along Assam-Arunachal Border ...

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Avengers Endgame Continues ...

Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia ...

Uttar Pradesh Reports Maximum Model Code Violations

Minority Panel Asks Sam Pitroda to Apologise Over 'Hua Toh Hua' Remark ...

US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy w ...

Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attenti ...

Body Scanners to Replace Metal Detectors at Mumbai Airport

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Lok Sabha polls: In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav hopes to hand 'embarrassi ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Did Rajiv Gandhi use INS Viraat as his 'personal taxi' like Modi says? ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Madrid Open: Gael Monfils' tricks and flicks fall short yet again as F ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.