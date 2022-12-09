 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices set for 10% weekly loss on demand worries

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

Brent crude futures were at $76.56 a barrel, up 41 cent, or 0.5%, at 1420 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 36 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.82 a barrel.

Oil prices ticked higher on Friday but both benchmarks were set for a weekly loss as worries over weak economic outlook in China, Europe and the United States weighed on oil demand.

The contracts, which had earlier this week hit 2022 lows, are set for weekly losses of around 10% each.

"The EU's oil embargo against Russia and the G7 price cap on Russian oil that came into force at the start of this week have been just as powerless to prevent this as the easing of coronavirus restrictions in China and robust Chinese crude oil imports have," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

The market structure for Brent contracts has switched to contango, meaning contracts for near-term delivery are cheaper than for delivery in six months, indicating that traders see weaker demand.

News of a leak resulting in the closure of Canadian firm TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States prompted a brief rally on Thursday. However, prices eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief.