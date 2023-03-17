 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil prices rise then dive to 15-month lows on bank fears

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

Oil prices took a dive on Friday, reversing early gains of more than $1 a barrel and falling by more than $3, as banking sector fears set crude on course for its biggest weekly decline in months.

Representative Image

Oil prices took a dive on Friday, reversing early gains of more than $1 a barrel and falling by more than $3, as banking sector fears set crude on course for its biggest weekly decline in months.

Brent crude futures fell by $2.27, or 3.04%, to $72.43 a barrel by 11:52 a.m. EST (1552 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.13, or 3.1%, at $66.22.

At their session low, both benchmarks were down more than $3. Brent was on track for its biggest weekly fall since December at more than 10%, with WTI heading toward a loss of more than 11%, its biggest since last April.

"The underlying fundamentals aren't as terrible as what is being priced in here, but there is concern the oil is not as safe a place as cash or gold," said John Kilduff, Partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.