Oil prices rise on U.S. drawdown but Chinese fears weigh

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST

Oil prices rose by more than 2% on Wednesday after data suggested a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel.

Brent crude futures were up by $1.62, or 2.03%, at $81.61 a barrel by 1440 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.54, or 2.02%, to $77.77.

U.S. crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, said market sources, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.7 million barrels. Official government data is due at 1530 GMT.

Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister, who said on Tuesday that the heavily criticised move by OPEC+ to cut oil output turned out to be the right decision.

The comments suggest that OPEC+ may continue to keep supply tight, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Potentially curtailing oil demand, huge parts of the United States are forecast to face heavy snow that is likely to cause flight delays and impassable roads during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.