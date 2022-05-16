English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

    Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2%, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1%, to $$112.71 a barrel.

    PTI
    May 16, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas.

    Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2%, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1%, to $$112.71 a barrel.

    Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume for the city's 25 million people from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

    However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

    "We are seeing a lot of signals that demand will start returning in that region, supporting higher prices," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

    Close

    Related stories

    In line with the unexpected industrial output decline, China processed 11% less crude oil in April, with daily throughput the lowest since March 2020.

    U.S. gasoline futures set an all-time high again on Monday as falling stockpiles fuelled supply concerns.

    "Oil prices will remain bullish, especially WTI's near-term contract, as U.S. gasoline prices continued to rise amid weaker imports of petroleum products from Europe," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

    Oil prices also found some support as the European Union's diplomats and officials expressed optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe.

    Austria expects the EU to agree on the sanctions in the coming days, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the bloc would need a few more days to find agreement.

    "With a planned ban by the EU on Russian oil and slow increase in OPEC output, oil prices are expected to stay close to the current levels near $110 a barrel," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Brent crude #China #Crude oil #US West Texas Intermediate
    first published: May 16, 2022 10:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.