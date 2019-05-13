App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices rise after Middle East tanker attacks

Brent crude futures rose 83 cents to $71.45 a barrel, a 1.2 percent gain, by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 69 cents to $62.35 a barrel, a 1.1 percent gain.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on May 13, lifted by growing concern over supply disruptions in the Middle East even as a standoff in the Sino-US trade talks prompted investors to fret about the global economic outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 83 cents to $71.45 a barrel, a 1.2 percent gain, by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 69 cents to $62.35 a barrel, a 1.1 percent gain.

Saudi Arabia on May 13 said two Saudi oil tankers were among vessels attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. It was unclear how the attacks occurred.

"The attack on a couple of Saudi oil tankers off the coast of UAE has forced an additional price spike across the energy complex as the market factors in some additional geopolitical risk," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, in a note.

related news

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were attacked near Fujairah, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs. The port lies near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil export waterways.

Iran's foreign ministry described the incidents as "worrisome and dreadful" and called for an investigation.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the largest and third-largest producers respectively in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The US Maritime Administration said in an advisory on Sunday that the incidents off Fujairah, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had not been confirmed and urged caution.

Volumes were strong in early US trading, with more than 540,000 contracts changing hands in US crude futures, not far from the daily average of 594,000 contracts.

The gains in oil stood in contrast to a slump in risk assets like stocks as investors moved into safe havens like Treasury bonds due to the intensifying US-China trade war. [.N]

China plans to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods, the finance ministry said on Monday, after Washington escalated the trade war with a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese products.

Oil prices have risen more than 30 percent this year, supported by supply concerns as the United States has imposed sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela.

Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers last year.

Iran insists on exporting at least 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, triple May's expected levels under US sanctions, as a condition for staying in an international nuclear deal, sources with knowledge of Iran-EU talks said.

 
First Published on May 13, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s accusations ...

No more Kangana, Tara Sutaria’s fashion inspiration is Deepika Paduk ...

Exclusive: Ajay Devgn reveals how Kajol reacts when she catches him st ...

Suniel Shetty is proud of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, talks about the ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intense film n ...

Game of Thrones 8: After the Starbucks blunder, it’s Jamie Lannister ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are back with their beachy PDA, pic ...

Surveen Chawla and her newborn are straight outta a fairytale in this ...

AP 10th Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board to Announce Class 10 SSC Res ...

Priyanka Mocks PM's Cloud Theory, Says He's on People's Radar

Will Tackle Deficiencies in Data Collection if Congress Wins Lok Sabha ...

Blasts Rock Afghanistan's Jalalabad, killing 3, Wounding 20

AP 10th Result 2019: BSEAP to Declare Class 10 Results in Andhra Prade ...

MP 12th Result 2019: MPBSE to Declare Madhya Pradesh HSE Results Tomor ...

MP 10th Result 2019: MPBSE to Release Madhya Pradesh HSSC Results Tomo ...

Delhi Man Stabbed to Death for Protesting Against Lewd Remarks on Daug ...

Sudan's Bashir Charged Over 'Killing' of Protesters During Anti-regime ...

US states file lawsuit against pharma firms over inflated prices, prof ...

Marine plastic pollution has increased tenfold since 1980, says biodiv ...

Remembering YC Deveshwar: A 'hands-on' leader who made ITC a diversifi ...

China to impose tariffs on $60 billion of US goods

PM Modi: BJP knows the art of running coalitions

Wall Street sinks again as China retaliates on tariffs

Oil prices up as Middle East tanker attacks heighten supply concerns

PVR eyeing 20% revenue growth, adding 80-100 screens in FY20, says CFO

Disbursement growth of 35-40% annually achievable, says Equitas CEO PN ...

Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood wi ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor plummets to self-destruction and al ...

Child marriage, malnutrition plague tribal children in Odisha's Nagada ...

Over a year after Islamic State’s defeat in Iraq, militants return t ...

Jet Airways revival: Etihad Airways bids for minority stake in beleagu ...

One year after Arsene Wenger’s reign ended, Arsenal's progress evide ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

In 'Draupadi Has Woken Up', Renu Behl writes of a woman's 'duties' in ...

OnePlus 7 Pro: All we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone from ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.