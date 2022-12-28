 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID-19 surge

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

Brent futures for February delivery fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.91 a barrel, by 1215 GMT. U.S. crude fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.21 per barrel.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed expectations easing pandemic restrictions would lead to economic recovery and growth in demand for fuel.

Both benchmarks fell by over $1 per barrel earlier in the session after rising to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday on expectations of a rise in fuel demand.

China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, a major step towards relaxing stringent curbs on its borders.

China's civil aviation authority said it would fully restore pre-pandemic flight procedures by the summer-autumn of 2023.

Chinese hospitals have been under intense pressure due to a surge in COVID-19 infections as the country moves towards treating the virus as endemic.