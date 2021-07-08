MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil prices fall again as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs

Brent prices have fallen as much as $5 a barrel since Monday's close after the collapse of negotiations on Monday between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

Reuters
July 08, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST

Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid uncertainty about supplies after the collapse of OPEC+ talks this week raised the possibility that their deal to curb output could fall apart.

Brent crude oil futures were down 35 cents, or 0.4%, at $73.08 a barrel by 1355 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.69.

Both contracts hit their lowest in about three weeks earlier in the session.

But the Brent six-month spread remains in backwardation with the front-month price higher than later months. "This suggests that no immediate flooding of the market is anticipated," PVM analysts said in a note.

Brent prices have fallen as much as $5 a barrel since Monday's close after the collapse of negotiations on Monday between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

Close

Related stories

Saudi Arabia refused demands from the United Arab Emirates to raise the amount it produced under terms of a pact on cutting supplies that was first agreed by OPEC+ in 2020, when oil prices have plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is still holding back almost 6 million barrels per day (bpd) of output and had been expected reduce those cuts this year but three days of talks failed to resolve the dispute.

Russia was trying to mediate to help to strike a deal to raise oil output, OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday.

Concerns about the pandemic also weighed on prices. Japan, the world's fourth-largest oil user, is set to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area and South Korea reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases.

But prices found some support from a large drop in U.S. inventories. Crude stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer fell by 8 million barrels for the week ended July 2, two market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Government inventory data is due on Thursday, pushed back a day after a U.S. holiday Monday.

A fall in U.S. oil production is expected to slow this year, with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) saying on Wednesday output would 11.10 million bpd in 2021, more than previously forecast.

 
Reuters
Tags: #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #World News #WTI crude
first published: Jul 8, 2021 08:53 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.