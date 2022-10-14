English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Oil prices fall about 3% on recession worries

    Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7%, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3%, to $86.14.

    Reuters
    October 14, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.

    Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7%, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3%, to $86.14.

    The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory for much of Friday but were down for the week by 6% and 7%, respectively.

    U.S. core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession. The next U.S. interest rate decision is due on November 1-2.

    U.S. consumer sentiment continued to improve steadily in October, but households' inflation expectations deteriorated a bit, a survey released on Friday showed.

    Close

    Related stories

    The improvement in consumer sentiment "is being viewed as a negative because it means the Fed needs to break the spirit of the consumers and slow the economy down more and that's caused an increase in the dollar and downward pressure on the oil market," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

    The U.S. dollar index rose 0.7% on Friday. A stronger dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

    China, the world's largest crude oil importer, has been fighting COVID flare-ups after a week-long holiday. The country's infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-COVID policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity and thus oil demand.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday cut its oil demand forecast for this and next year, warning of a potential global recession.

    The market is still digesting a decision last week from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, when they announced a 2 million barrel per day (bpd) cut to oil production targets.

    Underproduction among the group means this will probably translate to a 1 million bpd cut, the IEA estimates.
    Reuters
    Tags: #oil #Oil prices
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 09:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.