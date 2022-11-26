 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices fall 2% as Chinese demand worries linger

Reuters
Nov 26, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

China, the world's top oil importer, on Friday reported a new daily record for COVID-19 infections, as cities across the country continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks

Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures settled down $1.71, or 2 percent, to trade at $83.63 a barrel, having retraced some earlier gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.66, or 2.1 percent, at $76.28 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and trading volumes remained low.

"Because there's light volume after the holiday, we're giving up some of the gains here a bit," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group.

Both contracts posted their third consecutive weekly declines after hitting 10-month lows this week. Brent ended the week down 4.6 percent, while WTI fell 4.7 percent.

Brent and WTI's market structure implies current demand is softening, with backwardation, defined by front-month prices trading above contracts for later delivery, having weakened markedly in recent sessions.