App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices fall 1% amid global stock market slump

Front-month Brent crude oil futures LCO were at $75.42 a barrel at 0043 GMT, 75 cents, or 1 percent, below their last close.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices fell by around one percent on Thursday, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with US stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures LCO were at $75.42 a barrel at 0043 GMT, 75 cents, or 1 percent, below their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CL were at $66.23 a barrel, 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, below their last settlement.

"Oil prices fell under extreme selling pressure ... as the steep selloff across stock markets fuelled fears over a possible drop in oil demand growth," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

related news

Markets have been hit hard this month by a range of worries, including the Sino-US trade war, a rout in emerging market currencies, rising borrowing costs and bond yields, as well as economic concerns in Italy.

In oil, WTI has fallen nearly 10 percent so far this month, while Brent is down nearly 9 percent.

Still, oil markets remain nervous ahead of US sanctions against Iran's crude exports, which kick in from November 4.

Bowing to pressure from Washington, China's oil-majors Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have not ordered any oil from Iran for November because of concerns that violating sanctions could impact their global operations.

China is Iran's biggest oil customer. Halting oil Iranian imports means its many refiners will have to seek alternative supplies elsewhere.

Some relief could come from the United States, where crude production and storage levels are high.

US commercial crude oil stockpiles C-STK-T-EIA rose for a fifth consecutive week last week, increasing by 6.3 million barrels to 422.79 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Output remained unchanged at 10.9 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly below a record 11.2 million bpd reached at the start of October.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 08:05 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.