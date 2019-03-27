App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices fall 1% after surprise US stock build

US crude inventories rose last week by 2.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices sank about 1 percent on Wednesday after government data showed US crude stocks unexpectedly rose last week as exports slowed due to a chemical spill along at the nation's busiest energy port.

Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $67.46 a barrel by 11:59 a.m. EST (1559 GMT). US crude futures dropped 83 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $59.11 a barrel.

US crude inventories rose last week by 2.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said.

"The report was bearish relative to expectations, as crude inventories rose due, in part, to a steep drop in exports week-on-week," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "The rise in crude oil inventories at Cushing was another bearish data point."

related news

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 541,000 barrels and exports fell 506,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

A petrochemical tank fire and chemical spill last week along the Houston Ship Channel hampered crude shipments for several days.

"The tank fire caused a lot of problems in the ship channel with benzene and other chemicals slipping into the water," said Donald Morton, who runs an energy trading desk at investment banking firm H.J. Sims & Co. "It was a very short-term situation that will get better quickly and already has started getting better."

The US Coast Guard on Monday reopened portions of the Houston Ship Channel with restrictions on waterways affected by chemical leak.

Further disruptions to Venezuelan exports helped to limit losses.

On top of US sanctions in January which banned US refiners from buying Venezuelan oil, the OPEC member's main oil export port of Jose and its four crude upgraders were unable to resume operations following a massive power blackout on Monday, the second in a month.[nL1N21E0FV]

Oil prices have jumped more than 25 percent this year, supported by supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers, along with US sanctions on exports from Venezuela and Iran.

Bullish supply and demand signals from the United States were also supportive.

Crude flows from two key shale basins to the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for US crude futures slowed in March due to winter production outages, dealers said.

Hedge funds and other money managers have increased bets that demand for oil will be sustained, even as the market rallied last week.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Boeing Confirms it Will Make Safety Feature Standard on 737 MAX

Brunei to Impose Death by Stoning for Gay Sex and Adultery, Amputation ...

I Am a Hindu, RSS is a Hindu Organisation, Then Why Does it Hate Me: D ...

Raghuram Rajan Confirms He Advised Rahul Gandhi on Nyay Scheme, Calls ...

Amartya Sen Awarded Oxford University Bodley Medal

Under Modi, Govt Gaining More and More Powers Without Checks and Balan ...

BJD Fields Odia Film StarAnubhav Against Jay Panda, Drops Six MPs

Brexit in Play: UK Parliament Tries Multiple Choice as Theresa May's J ...

‘No Chance of PM Modi Also Contesting Elections From a Seat in Gujar ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Election Commission examining Narendra Modi address on anti-missile te ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

RBI allows non-residents to participate in rupee interest rate derivat ...

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Gold dips as dollar strengthens; palladium falls 3 percent

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Dre Russ bags two, Punjab ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.