App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil price structure signals market recovery

Short-term Brent swaps in the North Sea market, contracts for differences, have also moved into backwardation, suggesting a stronger physical market.

Reuters

Oil's price structure for Brent and U.S. crude has caused storage to be drawn down, signalling a recovery in global markets and tighter supplies as major producers cut output to compensate for demand loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent on Thursday moved into backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply later. The premium at which Brent crude futures for August delivery are trading above September were as high as 15 cents on Friday.

Short-term Brent swaps in the North Sea market, contracts for differences, have also moved into backwardation, suggesting a stronger physical market.

Close

That has encouraged storage to be drawn down.

related news

"The floating storage, in particular in the (U.S.) Gulf Coast is already decreasing as buyers are opting for taking out the floating tankers rather than engaging into a new booking," said Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

She added that the extension of output cuts by OPEC+ helped the market to find its balance after months.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting output since May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), 10% of global supply.

The new oil price structure marks a turnaround from earlier when the coronavirus outbreak had pushed oil prices into the opposite structure, when prompt prices fell below forward prices, known as contango.

On Friday, the six-month contango on Brent futures was at around -25 cents, its shallowest since early March before a supply cut deal between OPEC and its allies led by Russia collapsed, dragging crude prices to record lows.

The drop in U.S. oil production also helped the recovery of the markets. U.S. crude output fell last week to 10.5 million barrels per day, the lowest since March 2018, the Energy Information Administration said.

Markets have also found balance as fuel demand across Europe staged a gradual recovery after hitting record lows at the height of coronavirus lockdown measures in April.

"June will show some further improvement in demand for driving fuel versus May, but after that, the pace of demand recovery will slow down," said Petromatrix.

The six-month contango for diesel narrowed significantly in recent weeks, from -$93 in late April to -$19 on Friday.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Crude oil #Market news #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.