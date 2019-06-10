App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil price could fall to $30 if global deal not extended: Alexander Novak

Novak said there were big risks of oversupply on the market and that Moscow needed to monitor the oil market more in order to be able to take a balanced decision in July.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on June 10 he could not rule out a scenario in which oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel if the global oil deal was not extended.

Novak said there were big risks of oversupply on the market and that Moscow needed to monitor the oil market more in order to be able to take a balanced decision in July.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who was in Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, said steps were being taken to prevent a sharp fall in oil prices.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #Russia #World News

