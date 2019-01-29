App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil nudges higher, but ample global production weighs

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.07 per barrel, up 8 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed down 3.2 percent on Monday when prices touched $51.33 a barrel - the lowest since January 17.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, edging up from a near two-week low in the previous session when prices fell around 3 percent on fears of supply growth and a global economic slowdown.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.07 per barrel, up 8 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed down 3.2 percent on Monday when prices touched $51.33 a barrel - the lowest since January 17.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing down 2.8 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $59.49 a barrel - the lowest since Jan. 15.

"Rising supplies continue to put downward pressure on crude prices despite the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers to limit production," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst, OANDA.

US drillers added 10 oil rigs last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday, in another sign of the expanding record US crude production that has soured market sentiment.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:40 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.