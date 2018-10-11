Oil ministry seeks Aadhaar data of tanker drivers

All the drivers of oil tankers contracted with state-run oil refineries will need to submit their Aadhaar details to their employers following a direction issued by the oil ministry, The Times of India has reported.

The ministry, in its recent order, has asked the refineries to provide all the personal details of the drivers, which includes their Aadhaar and linked bank account numbers. The move, taken under Recognition Prior Learning (RPL) initiative, aims to improve prospects of the drivers in the job market through certification.

RPL is an initiative launched as a key element under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The objective of the scheme is to develop skill by assessing and certifying individuals on their current competencies as per standardised National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) levels.

In compliance with the ministry’s order, the drivers need to furnish details including date of birth, place of birth, district, tehsil, block, police station, post office, PIN code, caste, religion and IFSC code of Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The order will imply on all the drivers ferrying oil products to retail outlets and distribution centres in nearly 1.5 lakh tankers running on contract with state-run oil companies.

The industry finds the move as an opportunity for the drivers to improve their job prospects. In talks with the publication, a senior executive of one state-run oil marketing company said that at present the drivers do not have anything to prove their skill or experience. Certification under RPL will serve them as an incentive and improve their employability, said the executive.

The ministry, in its order, has ensured that no data is being sought that one doesn't give elsewhere.

The need of Aadhaar linked bank accounts is to deposit the incentive provisioned to be given under the initiative, based on a certain grade of the certification.