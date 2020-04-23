App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oil may sink to -$100 a barrel next month, says analyst who saw the big crude crash coming

"If you had a stinking barrel of oil in your backyard, would you pay someone $100/bbl to take it away? Yes, and you would probably be relieved you were not charged $300/bbl," Sankey wrote.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US oil will likely continue down the slippery slope and the June price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude can fall to a negative $100 per barrel as storage remains a major concern for the commodity in the face of lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Will we hit -$100/bbl next month? Quite possibly," said Paul Sankey, who in mid-March predicted that prices could slip to sub-zero levels. Sankey is a managing director at Mizuho Securities.

"We have clearly gone to full scale day-to-day market management crisis, and as we said when we first called for negative prices, the physical reality of oil is that it is difficult to handle, volatile, potentially polluting, and actually useless without a refinery."

Close

On April 20, US oil prices plunged to record lows, pushing the May futures contract for WTI, which to expire the next day, to -$37.63 a barrel, a one-day drop of $55.90, or 306 percent.

related news

Also Read: The anomaly of oil: How sellers ended up paying for the commodity

The June contract, which settled around $20 bpd on April 20, suffered a similar fate the next day, tanking 43.4 percent, to settle at $11.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after touching a low at $6.50.

However, Sankey believes that the US oil market will get fundamentally worse over the next month.

"If you had a stinking barrel of oil in your backyard, would you pay someone $100/bbl to take it away? Yes, and you would probably be relieved you were not charged $300/bbl," Sankey said in a note.

"That is the situation we are in, of producers having nowhere to go with the inexorable production that takes weeks and months to reduce to zero. Of course, you now need someone to handle it for you. And they are sold out of capacity to do so."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Business #Commodities #oil #world

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.