Oil may sink to -$100 a barrel next month, says analyst who saw the big crude crash coming

US oil will likely continue down the slippery slope and the June price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude can fall to a negative $100 per barrel as storage remains a major concern for the commodity in the face of lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Will we hit -$100/bbl next month? Quite possibly," said Paul Sankey, who in mid-March predicted that prices could slip to sub-zero levels. Sankey is a managing director at Mizuho Securities.

"We have clearly gone to full scale day-to-day market management crisis, and as we said when we first called for negative prices, the physical reality of oil is that it is difficult to handle, volatile, potentially polluting, and actually useless without a refinery."

On April 20, US oil prices plunged to record lows, pushing the May futures contract for WTI, which to expire the next day, to -$37.63 a barrel, a one-day drop of $55.90, or 306 percent.

The June contract, which settled around $20 bpd on April 20, suffered a similar fate the next day, tanking 43.4 percent, to settle at $11.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after touching a low at $6.50.

However, Sankey believes that the US oil market will get fundamentally worse over the next month.

"If you had a stinking barrel of oil in your backyard, would you pay someone $100/bbl to take it away? Yes, and you would probably be relieved you were not charged $300/bbl," Sankey said in a note.

"That is the situation we are in, of producers having nowhere to go with the inexorable production that takes weeks and months to reduce to zero. Of course, you now need someone to handle it for you. And they are sold out of capacity to do so."