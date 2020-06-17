App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:59 AM IST

Oil may not see major sell-off unless strict restrictions are imposed again to limit virus spread

With the recent fall, crude oil has corrected nearly 15% from the highs. The key question is whether this movement will continue or not.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Ravindra Rao

Crude oil witnessed an incessant rally for six consecutive weeks as hopes of tighter market rose amid lifting of virus-related restrictions and deeper production cuts by OPEC and the US.

However, the momentum waned as price breached the pivotal $40 per barrel level as it fueled discussions that some of the US crude production could come back online. Lack of any fresh measures by OPEC also led market players to close out their positions.

OPEC's one month extension of the 9.7 million barrels per day production cut deal was largely anticipated while there was some disappointment that Gulf producers like Saudi, who committed to additional output cuts for the month of June, decided to not extend the voluntary cuts.

Head - Commodity Research|Kotak Securities

While higher price fueled concerns of slowdown in production cuts, weaker growth forecast dampened demand outlook leading to a sharp correction in crude price. The World Bank and OECD both forecasted a sharp contraction in the global economy in 2020. Meanwhile, the US Fed projected a 6.5 percent contraction in US GDP this year.

Adding to it, US crude production surged to record high level despite production cuts and pick-up in refinery demand.

With the recent fall, crude oil has corrected nearly 15 percent from the highs. The key question is whether this movement will continue or not. Crude oil rallied sharply in expectations that global markets will tighten and this made it vulnerable to some correction. However, whether the correction intensifies is dependent on how the virus situation pans out.

Global virus cases have been rising, however, market nerves eased as major economies like China, Europe and US began lifting virus-related restrictions. Market concerns rose again lately as we saw a sharp rise in virus cases in China and the US.

Fresh cases in previous hotspots have fueled discussions over the possibility of a second wave of infection. Meanwhile, market players are also worried that increasing cases may cause governments to slow down lifting of virus related restrictions or in some cases may even impose fresh restrictions to limit the spread.

If restrictions are imposed again, economic activity may be affected dampening global recovery and thereby demand for commodities at large. We, however, believe that governments may want to avoid further lockdowns and restrictions to avoid further negative impact on the global economy. Unless we see strict restrictions being imposed again to limit the virus spread, crude oil may not witness any major sell-off in prices.

The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:59 am

#Commodities #Expert Columns

