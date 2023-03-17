 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil gains reverse on banking sector fragility

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Brent crude futures fell by 76 cents, or 1.02%, to $73.94 a barrel by 1322 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 52 cents, or 0.76%, at $67.83.

Representative Image

Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Friday, reversing earlier gains of more than $1 a barrel, as banking sector fears set crude on course for its biggest weekly decline in months.

Brent crude futures fell by 76 cents, or 1.02%, to $73.94 a barrel by 1322 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 52 cents, or 0.76%, at $67.83.

Both benchmarks hit more than one-year lows this week. Brent was on track for its biggest weekly fall since December at more than 10%, while WTI was heading towards a loss of more than 11%, its biggest since last April.

Pressure this week followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank and trouble at Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank.