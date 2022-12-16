 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil falls, still set for weekly gain on demand hopes

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Oil fell on Friday as the market assessed the aftermath of interest rates hikes by central banks, but was poised for a weekly gain amid supply disruption concerns and hopes for a recovery of demand in China.

Brent crude futures were down $1.56, or 1.9%, to $79.65 per barrel at 1200 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures slipped $1.43, or 1.9%, to $74.68.

Both benchmarks fell 2% in the previous session as the dollar strengthened and central banks in Europe raised interest rates.

"The tighter monetary policy is already having an impact on industrial activity. The prospect of further tightening following hawkish comments from policymakers weighed on sentiment," said analysts from ANZ Research in a note on Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips toward a possible recession.

On Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank raised interest rates to fight inflation.