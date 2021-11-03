MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil falls sharply after big build in US inventories

Crude stocks rose more by 3.3 million barrels in the most recent week, more than expected, but gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since November 2017.

Reuters
November 03, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, after U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected in the most recent week, even as gasoline inventories hit a four-year low in the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures were down $2.53, or 3%, at $82.16 a barrel at 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled $2.97, or 3.5%, to $80.95 a barrel.

Crude stocks rose more by 3.3 million barrels in the most recent week, more than expected, but gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since November 2017. U.S. oil market supply has tightened, with stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub at their lowest in three years.

Traders also expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to curb inflation, which could sap some speculative buying in risk assets including oil.

"Markets already have been under pressure," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We're down because of profit taking from the Fed meeting today."

Close

Related stories

President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. The average retail price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was lately at $3.40, according to AAA, up about 20 cents from a month ago.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meets on Thursday and is expected to reconfirm plans to keep monthly supply increases steady despite calls for a raise.

In a sign high prices are encouraging more supply, BP said on Tuesday it would ramp up investments in onshore U.S. shale oil and gas to $1.5 billion in 2022 from $1 billion this year. Overall, U.S. output increased to 11.5 million barrels per day, equaling the highest level of U.S. production so far this year.
Reuters
Tags: #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude
first published: Nov 3, 2021 09:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.