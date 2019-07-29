App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $63.23 a barrel by 0054 GMT.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices fell on July 29 after Iran described emergency talks on a multi-party nuclear agreement with a group of signatories as "constructive", suggesting an easing of tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.23 a barrel by 0054 GMT. Prices rose 1.6% last week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $56.08 a barrel. WTI gained 1% last week.

Close

An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranian official Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.

related news

"The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments," Araqchi, the senior Iranian nuclear negotiator, told reporters after the meeting in Vienna.

The meeting did not include the United States, which pulled out of the agreement in May 2018 and slapped sanctions back on Iranian oil exports.

Still, tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil passageway, as Iran refused to release a British-flagged tanker it seized but granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members.

Denmark welcomed the British government's proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the strait.

The United States is also working on a multinational maritime security initiative in the Gulf.

Traders and investors are also focussed this week on meetings of major central banks including the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to lower interest rates.

US economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter with a boom in consumer spending, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption.

Growth outside the United States is slowing faster due partly to the impact of the US-China trade war. Senior US and Chinese negotiators are meeting this week for the first time since trade talks broke down in May. A positive outcome may boost crude prices, analysts said.

 
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 09:10 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Iran #Market news #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.