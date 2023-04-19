 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil falls 2% as US dollar strengthens on Fed rate hike expectations

Apr 19, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

Oil prices fell about 2% to a two-week low on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories, as the U.S. dollar strengthened on fears that looming U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could curb energy demand in the world's top consumer.

A stronger dollar can hurt global demand for oil by making it more expensive in other countries, and investors were also discouraged by uneven economic data in China, the world's biggest crude importer.

Brent futures fell $1.45, or 1.7%, to $83.32 a barrel by 11:46 a.m. EDT (1546 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.47, or 1.8%, to $79.39.

WTI and Brent were headed for their lowest closes since March 31, erasing all price gains since the surprise oil output cut announced on April 2 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies in the OPEC+ group.