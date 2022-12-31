 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil ends year of wild price swings with 2nd straight annual gain

Reuters
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Prices surged in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global crude flows, with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008.

Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain.

Prices cooled rapidly in the second half as central banks hiked interest rates and fanned worries of recession.

”This has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets, with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices,” said ING analyst Ewa Manthey. ”Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility,” she said.

Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $85.91 a barrel, up nearly 3% to $2.45 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $80.26 a barrel, up $1.86 or 2.4%.

For the year, Brent gained about 10%, after jumping 50% in 2021. U.S. crude rose nearly 7% in 2022, following last year’s gain of 55%. Both benchmarks fell sharply in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed fuel demand.