App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil edges up on supply cuts, but recession fears cap market

Brent crude oil futures were at $67.33 per barrel at 0416 GMT, up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices edged up on March 26, lifted by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, but signs of a sharp economic slowdown and potentially even a recession kept markets from rising further.

Brent crude oil futures were at $67.33 per barrel at 0416 GMT, up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $59.26 per barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement.

Oil prices have been supported for much of 2019 by efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies like Russia, who have pledged to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply this year to prop up markets.

related news

Prices have also been driven up by US sanctions on oil exporters and OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela.

Yet analysts said oil prices would likely be higher by now if it wasn't for a spreading economic slowdown that some say could turn into a recession soon and dent fuel consumption.

"Recession risks have risen to the highest since 2008," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Manufacturing data from Asia, Europe and North America is pointing to a sharp economic slowdown.

"Global factory output growth slowed to a 1 percent rate last quarter, and indicators point to a near stall this quarter," said JPMorgan Chase Bank.

"Outside China, Asian industry was already contracting as we turned into the New Year," the US bank added.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Commodities #oil #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Windscreen RFID Tech to Combat Vehicle Number Plate Thefts

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.