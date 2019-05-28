App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil edges up as supply remains tight, helping offset trade woes

Brent crude rose 19 cents or 0.3% to $70.30 a barrel by 0930 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 50 cents or 0.9% to $59.13 per barrel.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by tighter global supplies that helped offset lingering worries that demand could be hurt by a US-Chinese trade row.

Brent crude rose 19 cents or 0.3% to $70.30 a barrel by 0930 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 50 cents or 0.9% to $59.13 per barrel.

US crude futures were trading for first time since Friday due to a long holiday weekend.

Oil prices have been broadly supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies since the start of the year and helped by political tensions in the Middle East.

related news

"Brent is likely to resume its upward trend in line with its fundamentals, which are tight," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

"This tightness is reflected in the generic front-month Brent futures time-spread. Backwardation is very steep at $1.33 a barrel the last time we sustained such deep backwardation was in 2013, when spot Brent was trading above $100 a barrel."

Backwardation, a market structure where the spot price is higher than the price of crude in later months, tends to indicate tight supplies and a drawdown in inventories.

OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy.

Khaled al-Fadhel, oil minister of OPEC member Kuwait, said he expected the market to approach balance in 2019 as global inventories fall and demand remains strong.

"We still have some more work to do. I believe the market is expected to be balanced during the second half of 2019, more towards the end of the year", he told Reuters, adding the impact of US sanctions on Iran "has yet to be felt".

In physical oil markets, Middle East crude premiums hit their highest levels in years this month amid falling supply.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil exports.

But investors remained cautious because of the trade war between the United States and China, which could hit the global economy and dent fuel consumption.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles f ...

Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiri ...

2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous ...

Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Accused Doctor Bhakti Mehere Arrested, NCW U ...

Roland Garros: Juan Martin del Potro Powers into Second Round of Frenc ...

Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of ...

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Spee ...

Big Blow to Mamata as BJP All Set to Capture Bhatpara Municipality Aft ...

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Launched in India, Priced up to ...

Congress Leader Paresh Dhanani Offers to Resign as LoP of Gujarat Asse ...

Civil Aviation Ministry Will Develop New Airports, Boosting Regional A ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.