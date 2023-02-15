 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil drops on huge US stock build; demand outlook limits losses

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Brent futures fell $1.35, or 1.6 percent, to $84.23 a barrel by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $1.46, or 1.9 percent, to $77.60.

US crude stockpiles jumped by 16.3 million barrels last week to 471.4 million barrels, their highest since June 2021, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

That was much higher than the 1.2 million-barrel increase that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares and the 10.5 million-barrel increase shown in data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry trade group.

Analysts said an unusually large crude oil supply adjustment in the EIA data contributed to the outsized build.