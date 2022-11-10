Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session as renewed COVID curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world's biggest crude importer.

China is battling a rebound in infections in several economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing. In the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents were told to get tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Chinese COVID-related demand woes, the reinvigorated dollar and a loose fourth-quarter oil balance could push prices further south," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. The downside could be limited with the European Union ban on Russian oil and G7 price cap looming, he added.

Brent crude was down 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.38 a barrel at 0903 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.50.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"While the narrative in recent weeks has focused on the potential for Chinese COVID restrictions to be relaxed …the reality has seen case numbers soaring, restrictions reimposed and mass testing undertaken," said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA.

Crude surged earlier this year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concern about supply, with Brent coming close to its all-time high of $147. Prices have since fallen on concern of recession and Brent has dropped more than 6% this week.

The market came under pressure on Wednesday from a big rise in U.S. crude inventories. They rose by 3.9 million barrels, taking inventories to their highest since July 2021.

With no final results yet available from the U.S. mid-term elections, in focus later on Thursday will be inflation data which is likely to show a slowing in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October, according to a Reuters poll.

That may lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce the size of its planned interest rate increases, which would be considered positive for economic and oil demand growth.