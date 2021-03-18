English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil drops for fifth straight day after US inventories rise

Brent crude was down 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $67.63 a barrel by 0535 GMT after dropping 0.6 percent on Wednesday. US oil was also down 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $64.28 a barrel, having fallen 0.3 percent the previous session.

Reuters
March 18, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Oil prices dropped for a fifth straight day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in US crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook.

Brent crude was down 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $67.63 a barrel by 0535 GMT after dropping 0.6 percent on Wednesday. US oil was also down 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $64.28 a barrel, having fallen 0.3 percent the previous session.

Government data on Wednesday showed US crude inventories have risen for four straight weeks after refineries in the south were forced to shut due to severe cold weather. An industry report estimating a decline had raised hopes the run of gains might have stopped.

US crude inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. That was a day after the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday estimated a 1 million barrel-decline.

Stocks of gasoline and diesel increased against expectations among analysts for a decline.

Close

Related stories

"US inventory numbers from the EIA were more bearish than the API numbers from the previous day suggested," ING Economics said, noting the stocks totalled more than 500 million barrels for the first time this year.

"Refiners continue to bring back capacity after the freezing conditions in February," ING said, adding that throughput rates are still below the average before the cold snap.

On the demand front, a slowdown in some inoculation programmes and the prospect of more restrictions to control the coronavirus tempered expectations for a recovery in fuel use.

A number of European countries have halted use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because of concerns about possible side effects.

Germany is also seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, while Italy plans a national lockdown for Easter lockdown and France will introduce tougher restrictions.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #World News
first published: Mar 18, 2021 12:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.