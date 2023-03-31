 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil down marginally amid uncertainty over imminent US economic data

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline. More outages are on the horizon.

Industrial activity in China has become a key determinant of prices in recent weeks after its ending of coronavirus-related restrictions, amid weaker global demand.

Oil prices were very slightly down in Asian morning trade on Friday as bullish sentiment about Chinese demand and potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions was tempered by uncertainty over U.S. economic data on Friday.

Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were down 19 cents, or -0.24%, at $79.08 a barrel at 0415 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 1 cent, or -0.01%, to $74.36, having gained about 8% this week.

Markets are now waiting for U.S. spending and inflation data on Friday and the resulting impact on the U.S. dollar.

"The market may maintain its rebound if today's U.S. PCE offers positive signals to the markets that US inflation is expected to cool further,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.