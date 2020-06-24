App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil down $2 as US crude inventories swell, pandemic resurgence feared

US crude oil inventories swelled last week by 1.4 million barrels, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 299,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said, citing rising production.

Reuters

Oil prices fell $2 a barrel on Wednesday, as investors worried about record high crude inventories and feared that a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could stall the reopening of global economies and cut fuel demand.

Brent crude was down $2.04, or 4.8 percent, to $40.59 a barrel by 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), a day after hitting its highest since prices started plunging in March. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.04, or 5.1 percent, to $38.33 a barrel.

US crude oil inventories swelled last week by 1.4 million barrels, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 299,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said, citing rising production.

Close

US gasoline stocks fell by 1.7 million barrels to 255 million barrels, the EIA said.

related news

"Because of the increase in production and the increase in crude supplies, we're going negative," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "But if you want to look for the silver lining in the report then it's definitely gasoline demand is coming back."

Mounting coronavirus cases in the United States, China, Latin America and India have unnerved investors and pressured oil prices.

"These are all important oil demand centers. A second wave of infections and lockdowns will derail the global economic recovery and with it, oil demand and prices," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

Upbeat European manufacturing surveys offered some support, but European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane cautioned that the euro zone economy still needed a long time to recover.

India's oil imports in May hit the lowest since October 2011 as refiners with brimming crude inventories cut purchases.

China, the world's top crude importer, is also expected to slow crude imports in the third quarter, after record purchases in recent months.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

Mumbai adds 1,144 new COVID-19 cases; 38 die, 2,434 recover

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.