App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil dives deep into contango as price war begins

Brent crude was in contango for as much as $0.88 a barrel earlier in the session between prices for May and June, the lowest level since Nov 2018. It recovered to $0.65 a barrel at 1210 GMT.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Brent and US crude contracts were deep into contango on March 9, hitting a four year low, as oil prices lost as much as a third of their value after Saudi Arabia signalled it would hike output to win market share.

The six-month Brent contango spread from May to November widened to as low as $3.70 barrel, a level not seen since late 2016.

Brent crude was in contango for as much as $0.88 a barrel earlier in the session between prices for May and June, the lowest level since Nov 2018. It recovered to $0.65 a barrel at 1210 GMT.

Close

For US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude the contango between May and June prices was $0.41 a barrel, after hitting a session low of $0.55 a barrel, the lowest since Dec 2018.

Contango is a situation where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price. The structure of the market has significant implications. Besides encouraging storage of oil, contango also hurts financial investors who have to pay a premium every month they renew a futures contract.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.