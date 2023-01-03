 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil dives 3.5%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy

Reuters
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Brent futures for March delivery fell $3.03 to $82.88 a barrel, by 11:45 a.m. ET (16:45 GMT). U.S. crude fell $2.81 to $77.45 per barrel.

Oil Field (Representative Image)

Oil prices tumbled 3.5% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Brent futures for March delivery fell $3.03 to $82.88 a barrel, by 11:45 a.m. ET (16:45 GMT). U.S. crude fell $2.81 to $77.45 per barrel.

In early trade, both contracts had risen more than $1 a barrel.

"There is plenty of reason for concerns here – the China COVID-19 situation and the fear of recession in the foreseeable future is putting pressure on markets," Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger said.

The Chinese government has raised export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023. Traders attributed the increase to expectations of poor domestic demand as the world's largest crude importer continues to battle waves of COVID-19 infections.

Another worry: China's factory activity shrank in December as surging infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs.