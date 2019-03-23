App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil dips further from 2019 highs on demand worries

The International Energy Agency estimated that the United States would become a net crude oil exporter by 2021.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil fell about 2 percent on March 22, slipping further from 2019 highs as focus shifted to a lack of progress in US-China trade talks and as grim manufacturing data from Germany and the US reignited fears of a slowdown in the global economy and oil demand.

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled between 1 and 2 percent on March 22 after manufacturers in Europe, Japan and the United States suffered in March as surveys showed trade tensions had impacted factory output, a setback for hopes the global economy might be turning the corner on its slowdown.

Brent crude futures settled at $67.30 per barrel, 83 cents, or 1.2 percent below their last close and down about 0.2 percent on the week. The contract hit a four-month high of $68.69 on March 21.

The global benchmark has risen by more than 20 percent since the beginning of January, due to supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, such as Russia, and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

related news

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 94 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $59.04 per barrel. WTI marked a 2019 peak on Thursday at $60.39 and rose 0.8 percent on the week.

"Today's disappointing PMI data out of Germany and France spurred further dollar gains while, at the same time, compressing global risk appetite," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

The US dollar climbed against the euro on Friday to its highest in more than a week. A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"The fact that these macro factors are able to offset the price impact of an exceptional bullish EIA report attests to the fragility of this three month bull move in oil."

The US Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed that stockpiles last week fell by nearly 10 million barrels, the most since July, thanks to strong export and refining demand.

As economic growth has slowed across Asia, Europe and North America, potentially denting fuel consumption, no breakthrough has emerged in the trade stand-off between Washington and Beijing, at least before meetings scheduled on March 28-29.

Trade negotiations with China were progressing and a final agreement "will probably happen," US President Donald Trump said in a television interview aired on March 22.

Three in four Japanese companies expect US-China trade frictions to last until at least late this year, a Reuters poll found.

A jump of more than 2 million barrels per day in US crude oil production since early 2018 to a record 12.1 million bpd has made the United States the world's biggest producer, ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

This has resulted in increasing exports, which have doubled over the past year to more than 3 million bpd. The International Energy Agency estimated that the United States would become a net crude oil exporter by 2021.

US energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a fifth week in a row, cutting nine rigs to the lowest count in nearly a year as independent producers follow through on plans to cut spending with the government cutting its growth forecasts for shale output.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Business #China #Commodities #oil #trade #US #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Chief Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Takes Oath of Office As India's Fir ...

Benelli Receives 150 Bookings of TRK 502X and TRK 502 in 15 Days of La ...

Devastated, Two Kin of New Zealand Mosque Attack Victims Die Week Afte ...

SBI Raises Rs 1,251 Crore by Issuing Basel III-compliant Bonds

The Week That Wasn’t: Cyrus Talks To The First Time Voters. Main Bhi ...

Miffed With Tickets to Turncoats, Bengal BJP Leaders Threaten to Opt f ...

HMD Global Confirms Nokia 7 Plus Devices Sent Sensitive Data to China, ...

Modi Only Serves Rich Businessmen, Turned Blind Eye to Corruption in A ...

Salman Khan Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra For Launching Dating App Af ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Ha ...

Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows p ...

Why is our generation so obsessed with Game of Thrones? I binge-watche ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Raheem Sterling bags hattrick as England get off ...

Kangana Ranaut will have a personally, professionally and financially ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.