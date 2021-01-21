MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil dips after unexpected build in US crude stockpiles

Official inventory data has been delayed by two days to Friday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Inauguration Day.

Reuters
January 21, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST

Oil prices slipped on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise increase in US crude inventories that revived pandemic-related fuel demand concerns, while US stimulus hopes buoyed prices.

Brent crude futures fell 3 cents to $56.05 a barrel by 11:27 a.m. EST (1627 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 14 cents to $53.17 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose over the past two days on expectations of massive COVID-19 relief spending under new US President Joe Biden.

Late Wednesday, industry data showed US crude oil inventories rose 2.6 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel draw.

Official inventory data has been delayed by two days to Friday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Inauguration Day.

Close

Related stories

"We are on pause until we get the inventory report," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The market is waiting to see what we're going to see in inventories tomorrow and stimulus down the road."

Elsewhere, compliance with a deal to cut output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies fell in December from November. Compliance reached 99% last month, two sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, rising coronavirus cases in China, the world's largest crude oil importer, weighed on prices.

Beijing plans to impose strict virus testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.

The commercial hub of Shanghai reported its first locally transmitted cases in two months on Thursday.

Longer term, the Biden administration could be bearish for oil.

Among his first actions as president, Joe Biden announced America's return to the Paris climate accord to combat climate change and revoked a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline project from Canada.

The administration is also committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

The markets will also follow expected US efforts to strengthen nuclear constraints on oil producer Iran through diplomacy. It will raise the issue in early talks with foreign counterparts and allies, the White House said.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #World News #WTI crude
first published: Jan 21, 2021 10:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.