Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil demand won't recover to 2019 levels until end of 2021: Morgan Stanley

"The demand recovery will be somewhat muted, and we could see some structural changes to people's behaviour," Morgan Stanley's head of oil research Martijn Rats told reporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global oil demand will take until the last quarter of 2021 to recover to its 2019 levels as countries emerge slowly from the coronavirus crisis, Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street bank expects benchmark U.S. oil prices to stabilise at around $40 a barrel and Brent crude prices to steady at around $45 a barrel next year.

Also read: Crude oil futures gain 10% in afternoon trade

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:41 pm

