Oil and gold prices cool down on Ukraine peace hopes

Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $1,952.87 an ounce (Representative Image)

Oil prices fell more than 5% to the lowest in nearly two weeks on March 14 as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine. Brent futures settled at $106.90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 5.8% to settle at $103.01.

The latest prices are the lowest for Brent since March 1 and the lowest close for WTI since February 28. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year. Brent and WTI have logged their most volatile 30 days since June 2020.

Brent crude reached $139.13 a barrel on March 7, highest since July 2008

Oil prices soared while global shares tanked on March 7 as the United States said it was willing to ban Russian oil imports, stoking investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. Brent, the international benchmark, briefly hit more than $139 a barrel, its highest level since 2008.

The United States has banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it would phase them out by the end of 2022. Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, shipping about 7% of global supplies.

An end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine would boost global supplies.

Gold prices fall in international markets

Progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also drove a nearly 2% retreat in gold. The safe haven's prices fell as US Treasury yields rose. Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $1,952.87 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.91% to $1,959.60 an ounce.

Gold touched highest price since August 2020

Gold extended its rally towards a record high on March 8, after investors made a beeline for the traditional safe-haven metal on mounting fears around the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with the U.S. and Britain saying they would ban oil from Moscow. Spot gold was up 2.4% to $2,046.49 per ounce as of 01:36 p.m. ET (1836 GMT), after rising to $2,069.89 earlier in the session, a whisker away from a peak of $2,072.50 touched in August 2020.

US Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first US rate hike. The benchmark US 10-year yields rose to 2.1419%, the highest since July 2019.