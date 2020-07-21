Nymex crude to face strong resistance towards $48 per barrel

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Energy complex traded mixed the previous week, as crude oil prices rose 1 percent while natural gas slipped almost 5 percent. Crude oil sustained its upmove despite OPEC and allies agreeing to ease production cuts by 2 million barrels but the larger draw in inventories supported the fall in prices.

Prices have rising for the second consecutive month due to a significant improvement in crude fundamentals and reductions in global oil supply.

Last week, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) + nations agreed to ease production cuts expecting a rise in demand. OPEC agreed to trim its production cuts from 9.7 million barrels per day to almost 7.7 million barrels from August. Countries like Iraq, Nigeria, and Angola, which overproduced in May and June, have agreed to compensate by making larger reductions in August and September.

OPEC crude production in June was the lowest in 30 years. The output decreased by 1.89 million barrels per day in June to average 22.27 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia saw a declined by 1.13 million barrels per day to 7.53 million barrels per day.

Last week, US crude oil inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels per day at 531.7 million barrels per day but they are still 17 percent higher than the five-year average for the first time this year.

As per OPEC forecast, demand for its crude for 2021 will be at 29.8 million barrels per day, six million barrels higher than the 2020 level.

IEA, however, said there will be more uncertainty in oil demand due to the recent spike in corona virus cases in the United States and predicts downside risks to oil prices.

Looking at the demand prospects and mixed forecasts from OPEC and IEA, we expect WTI crude will face tough resistance near $45-48 per barrel in 2020. The increasing US crude inventories and the threat of the return of oil production will keep prices in a tight range.

We expect MCX crude, which is trading at Rs 3,000 per barrel, to take strong support near Rs 2,600 and a strong resistance towards Rs 3,600 in the coming days.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Magnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.)

