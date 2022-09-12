No winter cheer for Indian steel, even as China plans output cuts

(Image: AP)

When winter arrives in China, Indian steelmakers high-five. But not this year.

Steel sector players believe that while China has so far been the guiding light for the Indian steel industry as it provides directional cues to steel prices, that may not be so this year.

China, the world’s largest producer of steel, wields much influence on global steel prices. For the past few years, China has been cutting steel production every winter, which has had a major impact on the Indian steel industry, who then diverts a bigger share of its output to exports to fill the void left by China.

But even with the winters expected to be the harshest this year in China, the impact might not be significant for Indian steel, according to experts.

While China may cut production again this winter, a host of other macro factors may make it difficult for India to take advantage and scale up exports.

China typically announces its winter steel production curbs around mid-October. Experts said that issues like supply-side concerns, an uncertain demand scenario amidst Covid-related lockdowns in many parts of China, and a possible global recession have been weighing down sentiment. Also, Indian steel has been on the back foot with respect to exports after the government imposed an export duty in May.

Indian steel is cheaper

China curbs output to limit pollution and improve air quality during winters. Production is dialed down in units that use coking coal, a crucial ingredient in the steelmaking process.

In the absence of geo-political concerns, China’s cuts would have brought some relief to Indian steel prices, which have been sliding since the imposition of the export duty, and trading at a discount to Chinese export prices.

Changing Equations:

China's steel companies have been in a downward spiral since mid-March. The profitability of its steel mills has plummeted, with less than 20 percent of companies turning a profit in July, compared to above 80 percent before March , according to Chinese media group company’s Caixin Global’s article dated September 7. The figure rebounded to over 50 percent in mid-August.

The key challenge facing Chinese steel is falling demand. China’s real estate sector, which accounts for more than a third of the country’s steel consumption, has been squeezed by a liquidity crunch and sliding sales since the end of last year, lowering demand, according to reports in the Chinese media. Lower demand would naturally dampen production.

Rakesh Arora, Managing Partner, Go India Advisors, doesn’t expect winter cuts in China to help India much, on account of the uncertain demand scenario coupled with Covid-related lockdown in China, and the overall supply-surplus situation across Asia.

“Demand concerns are expected to outweigh supply-side concerns, leading to a fall in prices going ahead,” he said to Moneycontrol over a telephonic conversation.

While the industry has seen both cuts in supply and also falling demand, a clear trend is yet to emerge. It is only recently that the second-largest steel producer in the world, ArcelorMittal, announced the closure of a factory in Europe as a result of rising gas and energy prices.

According to ArcelorMittal, this was done as it was unable to operate its factories profitably due to the high cost of energy. The cost of gas has leaped in Germany and across Europe as Russia throttled supply, which has also caused a disruption in the supply chain.

Meanwhile, South Korean steelmakers faced disruptions after Typhoon Hinnamnor flooded units. This is another factor that is playing out, which could impact the demand-supply situation.

Would the removal of the export duty help?

Indian steelmakers have long been pushing for the removal of the duty, which has rendered exports an unattractive proposition. The ministry is expected to phase out export duty in a phased manner.

(https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/commodities/steel-export-duty-imposed-in-view-of-requirement-in-talks-with-various-stakeholders-minister-9081441.html

In a written communication to Moneycontrol, Jayanta Roy, AVP-Research, ICRA, said: “In the coming months, the global demand-supply of steel is delicately poised. India, however, may not benefit much from any shortage in global steel supply if the export duty is not revoked by the government.’’