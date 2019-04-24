No immediate plan to raise oil output after Iran waivers end: Saudi Arabia

'(Global) inventories are continuing to rise despite what's happening in Venezuela and tightening sanctions on Iran,' Falih told a finance conference in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia does not plan to immediately raise oil output after the United States ends sanction exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude, energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Wednesday.
"(Global) inventories are continuing to rise despite what's happening in Venezuela and tightening sanctions on Iran," Falih told a finance conference in Riyadh."So I don't see the need to do anything immediately."
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 05:28 pm