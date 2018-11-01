Nickle futures succumb to profit-booking, down 0.23%

Nickel futures traded 0.23 per cent lower Thursday as participants lowered their bets to book profit even as metal strengthened overseas. Besides, subdued demand at the domestic spot markets weighed on prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in November fell by Rs 2, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at Rs 854.70 per kg in a business turnover of 626 lots.

The fall in nickel prices at futures trade was mostly due to profit-booking by participants at current levels amid low demand from alloy-makers the domestic spot markets but a firming trend overseas, capped the fall.