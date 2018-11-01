App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickle futures succumb to profit-booking, down 0.23%

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in November fell by Rs 2, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at Rs 854.70 per kg in a business turnover of 626 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nickel futures traded 0.23 per cent lower Thursday as participants lowered their bets to book profit even as metal strengthened overseas. Besides, subdued demand at the domestic spot markets weighed on prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in November fell by Rs 2, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at Rs 854.70 per kg in a business turnover of 626 lots.

The fall in nickel prices at futures trade was mostly due to profit-booking by participants at current levels amid low demand from alloy-makers the domestic spot markets but a firming trend overseas, capped the fall.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.