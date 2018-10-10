Nickel sheds 0.43% on weak global cues

Tracking a weak trend overseas, nickel prices fell by 0.43 per cent to Rs 956 per kg in futures market Wednesday as participants cut down bets.

Furthermore, tepid demand from consuming industries particularly alloy-makers, at the domestic spot markets, weighed on the prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month was down by Rs 4.10, or 0.43 per cent to Rs 956 per kg in a business turnover of 49 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in nickel futures to a weak trend overseas where prices fell over one per cent and muted demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets.