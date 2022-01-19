MARKET NEWS

Nickel prices trade at decade high; gain 9% this year

This is on the back of strong demand expectations and announcements of new nickel mining projects

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Nickel prices are trading at a decade high and have gained 9 percent already for the current year on the back of strong demand expectations and announcements of new nickel mining projects. Shanghai Nickel is near a record high.

According to the IEA, Nickel demand will grow 19-fold by 2040. Nickel use in battery storage/EV will jump 20 percent by 2025. Tesla has signed a nickel purchase deal of 75000 tonnes with Talon.
The China rate cut and expectations of more stimulus coming in from China has been supportive for metals and nickel seems to be taking in cues too.


Nickel is one of the most widely used minerals for EV batteries. Considering this commodity has climbed to its highest level in a decade as stockpiles decline, it could present some challenges for EV producers.


The nickel demand of the EV battery sector is expected to accelerate, with experts predicting it to be near 35 percent of the total demand by the end of the decade, S&P Global Platts noted.

However, Colin Hamilton, analyst at BMO Capital Markets, told Financial Times that nickel supply would need to increase by 200,000 tonnes to prevent a drawdown of inventories in 2022.

“The much tighter starting point for the market this year alongside strong EV trends ahead means this likely is no longer enough to generate an aggregate shift back into clear surplus,” Nicholas Snowdon, analyst at Goldman Sachs, explained to Financial Times.

Close

He added that he has a 12-month target price of $24,000 for nickel, which is a rise of roughly 6 percent from the current level.


Here are the key factors for rise in nickel prices


- Announcements of new nickel mining projects
-China rate cut, expectation of more stimulus
-Increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries
-Global stockpiles dwindle, with LME stock near record low
-Ramp-up of EV production also a key factor


Prices in nickel from 2017 to 2021 are:


2021 : +26.4%
2020 : +18.6%
2019 : +31.55%
2018 : -16.5%
2017 : +30.5%
Tags: #Commodities #nickel
