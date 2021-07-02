Nickel outlook turns bullish on lower inventory, higher demand

Nickel

Nickel prices jumped to Rs 1,363.20 per kg on July 2 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal recouped earlier losses and turn green in the evening session on positive global cues.

Nickel remains supported by supply concerns following Russia’s announcement of possible export taxes and Indonesia’s plan to restrict investment in nickel pig iron and ferro-nickel smelters.

The non-ferrous metal traded sideways to bullish during the month of June as demand witnessed a jump in China and western countries. This has increased raw material/output demand in the manufacturing sectors from the Philippines and Indonesia for its electronic vehicles car manufacturing sector.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate, Choice Broking said, “We are expecting LME and MCX Nickel futures to witness uptrend with reports of higher demand from the battery sector in the United States, the European economy is starting to recover with some virus concerns again witnessed after 10 weeks.”

“Global demand for nickel used in batteries is expected to rise 18% this year from 2020, backed by strong sales of electric vehicles in China, based on Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan’s biggest nickel smelter. The recent drawdown in LME’s nickel stocks has been seen to reflect rising demand for the metal used in batteries, pointing to a drop by more than 30,000 tonnes over the past two months,” Subramaniam noted.

Simultaneously, the manufacturing and economic data in the United States, China, European Union and India has been reported to be positive over the month which is expected to support Nickel prices, he said.

MCX MCXMETLDEX increased 84 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,099.00 at 16:36. The index tracks the real-time performance of key base metals.

In the futures market, nickel for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,364 and a low of Rs 1,348.10 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,260.00 and a high of Rs 1,385.70.

Nickel delivery for the July contract rose Rs 3.50, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 1,362.30 per kg at 16:39 hours with a business turnover of 2,678 lots. The same for the August contract jumped Rs 0.70, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 1,364.60 per kg with a turnover of 106 lots.

The value of the July and August’s contracts traded so far is Rs 635.88 crore and Rs 14.67 crore, respectively.

Technicals

The non-ferrous metal has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days’ simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.48, which indicates bullish movement in the price.

At 1112 (GMT), the base metal price was up 0.17 percent quoting at $18,137.50 per tonne in London.

