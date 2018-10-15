Nickel goes up 0.84% in futures trade on global cues

Supported by a firming trend overseas and strong demand at the domestic market, nickel prices were trading higher by 0.84 per cent to Rs 940.60 per kg in futures trade Monday.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month contracts gained Rs 7.80, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 940.60 per kg in business turnover of 467 lots.

Metal for delivery in November also rose by Rs 7.60, or 0.81 per cent, to trade at Rs 946 per kg in 56 lots.

Analysts attributed the persistent rise in nickel futures to widening of positions by participants on the back of firm global trend.

Besides, strong demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets supported the upside, they said.