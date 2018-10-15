App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel goes up 0.84% in futures trade on global cues

Metal for delivery in November also rose by Rs 7.60, or 0.81 per cent, to trade at Rs 946 per kg in 56 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Supported by a firming trend overseas and strong demand at the domestic market, nickel prices were trading higher by 0.84 per cent to Rs 940.60 per kg in futures trade Monday.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month contracts gained Rs 7.80, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 940.60 per kg in business turnover of 467 lots.

Metal for delivery in November also rose by Rs 7.60, or 0.81 per cent, to trade at Rs 946 per kg in 56 lots.

Analysts attributed the persistent rise in nickel futures to widening of positions by participants on the back of firm global trend.

Besides, strong demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets supported the upside, they said.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.