Nickel futures weaken on muted demand

Nickel prices went down by 0.36 percent at Rs 885.40 per kg in futures trading on March 26 as speculators trimmed their bets amid low demand at the spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for March delivery was trading down by Rs 3.20, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 885.40 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,427 lots.

Analysts said the fall in nickel prices was mostly in line with a weakening trend in metals at the domestic markets due to sluggish demand from alloy-makers. Besides, a weak trend in select base metals in global markets on worries about economic growth, too impacted sentiment, they said.