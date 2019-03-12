Nickel futures up on global cues, spot demand

Nickel prices rose 1.64 percent in futures trade on March 12 as speculators raised their bets amid a firming trend overseas and spot demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in March gained Rs 14.70, or 1.64 percent, to Rs 912.60 per kg in a business turnover of 9,150 lots.

Apart from increased domestic demand from alloy-makers, firmness in base metals overseas influenced nickel prices at futures trade, analysts said.