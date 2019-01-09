App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures up 1.03% on overseas cues, firm spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month gained Rs 8.10, or 1.03 per cent to Rs 793.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,294 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nickel prices rose by 1.03 per cent to Rs 793.30 per kg in futures market on Wednesday after a firm global trend and domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month gained Rs 8.10, or 1.03 per cent to Rs 793.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,294 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, backed by a firm trend in the base metals pack in global markets, buoyed by a report that top metals consumer China would try to boost spending on autos and home appliances this year and rising hopes of US and China striking a trade deal, supported the uptrend in nickel futures.

At the London Metal Exchange, three-month nickel traded higher at $11,265 per tonne.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.